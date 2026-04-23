2027 BMW 7 Series debuts with new styling, tech upgrades

BMW has unveiled the refreshed 2027 iteration of its flagship sedan, the 7 Series. The new model comes with a starting price of $101,350 (including destination fee), which is just $500 more than its predecessor. The updated version tweaks the powertrains and gets a host of tech upgrades as well as new features, in line with the brand's Neue Klasse design philosophy.

Design changes The car gets BMW's Panoramic iDrive The exterior of the 2027 BMW 7 Series gets a new kidney grille, updated headlights, and redesigned taillights. The car also features a subtly updated BMW badge. But the biggest change is inside the cabin, which now sports BMW's Panoramic iDrive - a pillar-to-pillar screen at the base of the windshield. It also gets a first-of-its-kind passenger screen as standard equipment on this model.

Engine specs The rear-wheel-drive model gets an updated inline-six engine The base rear-wheel-drive 740 model of the 2027 BMW 7 Series is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a larger turbocharger. It produces an output of 394hp, up from the previous model's 375hp, while torque remains unchanged at 540Nm.

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EV details The electric i7 models offer improved performance The electric variant of the 2027 BMW 7 Series starts with the i7 50 xDrive. Its dual-motor powertrain produces an output of up to 449hp, with torque increasing from 649Nm to 660Nm. The car's top speed has increased by 5 km/h to a new maximum of 209 km/h. Another electric model, the i7 xDrive60, offers similar performance but with an increased top speed, rising from 209 km/h to 240 km/h.

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Tech upgrades Faster charging speeds and improved range The updated i7 models come with new battery tech, boasting a net capacity of 112kWh. They also support faster charging speeds, reducing the charge time from 10% to 80% to just 28 minutes. Thanks to the new battery pack, the range of the i7 xDrive60 has improved from 501km to over 563km.