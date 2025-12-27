2027 Chevrolet Corvette will pack this powerful V8 engine

The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette is likely to feature a new 6.7-liter V8 engine, according to a report by Corvette Blogger. The sixth-generation LS6 engine will have a displacement of 409 cubic inches and is expected to power the upcoming 2027 Corvette Grand Sport model. The information was sourced from General Motors ' (GM) Parts Book and a person close to the automaker.

Performance boost New engine to offer more power and efficiency The sixth-generation LS6 mill will be an aluminum unit with overhead valves, direct, and port fuel injection. It is expected to offer more power than the current lineup of GM engines. The current 5.3-liter V8 produces 355hp and 519Nm torque, while the larger 6.2-liter engine delivers up to 420hp and 624Nm torque. A supercharged version of this engine can generate as much as 682hp and 885Nm torque.

Financial commitment GM's investment in new engine technology GM has invested heavily in the development of this sixth-generation small-block V8 engine. The automaker announced a $579 million investment at its Flint Engine Operations to produce the new V8 back in 2023. Earlier this year, GM also made an additional financial commitment toward this project. The new engines are expected to be introduced into GM's full-size pickups starting from 2027 before being integrated into other models.