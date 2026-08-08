2027 Super Bee is the most powerful Dodge Charger ever
What's the story
Dodge has unveiled the latest iteration of its Charger Super Bee for the 2027 model year. This new version is more powerful and offers sharper handling than its predecessors. It comes with a host of track-focused upgrades, making it the most capable version of the nameplate ever. The heart of this beast is a revised twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, which pumps out an impressive 600hp and 720Nm torque.
Powertrain
Engine now delivers peak torque at 3,000rpm
The new Charger Super Bee comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels.
A new rear-wheel-drive mode has also been introduced, letting drivers send all available torque to the rear wheels for a more thrilling ride.
The engine's extra power comes from larger Garrett Motion turbochargers that push 7.5% more air through the engine.
Peak torque now kicks in sooner at 3,000rpm and is sustained until 5,900rpm.
Performance
It features a unique front fascia and reworked headlights
The new Charger variant also gets massive improvements in cooling systems and aerodynamics.
The high-temp radiator's cooling capacity has increased by over 50%, while the low-temp circuit's capacity has more than doubled.
The Super Bee features a unique front fascia and reworked headlights that improve airflow by 30% and add over 45kg of downforce at 242km/h.
Safety features
Comes equipped with vented Brembo brakes
The 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee comes with 20-inch forged wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires.
Behind these massive wheels are vented Brembo brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear fixed calipers.
The Launch Edition also gets a suspension package with new Continuous Damping Control (CDC) dual-valve adaptive dampers for improved handling and performance on the track.
Driving modes
Track Mode and Drag Mode are now on offer
To make the most of Charger's new performance capabilities, Dodge has introduced new drive modes.
These include a Track Mode and Drag Mode, with Track Mode featuring unique calibrations, including traction and stability tuning, and Drag Mode reducing front rebound and increasing rear compression force to maximize the power transfer.
The Super Bee is also the first Charger Sixpack to get the Race Prep feature that keeps the electric cooling fan running after engine shutdown to cool it down.
Design upgrades
The Launch Edition will be available in 2 color options
The Super Bee Launch Edition will be available in a new yellow-green SuckerPunch exterior color.
If that's not your style, Dodge will also offer it in Diamond Black with Sucker Punch accents.
The interior features new seats with unique branding, a leather performance steering wheel with a dedicated RWD button, and larger paddle shifters.
Each model gets its own instrument panel badge for added exclusivity.