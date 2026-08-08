2027 Super Bee is the most powerful Dodge Charger ever

The new Charger Super Bee comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels.

A new rear-wheel-drive mode has also been introduced, letting drivers send all available torque to the rear wheels for a more thrilling ride.

The engine's extra power comes from larger Garrett Motion turbochargers that push 7.5% more air through the engine.

Peak torque now kicks in sooner at 3,000rpm and is sustained until 5,900rpm.