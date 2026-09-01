2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched at ₹5.76L
What's the story
Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Ninja 500 in India, priced at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes in a single lime green color scheme and doesn't bring any major mechanical or design changes from its predecessor. Deliveries are expected to begin soon across all Kawasaki dealerships in India.
Design details
First, look at the Kawasaki Ninja 500
The 2027 Ninja 500 retains the design, engine, chassis, and equipment of its predecessor.
The only major change is a new lime-green paint scheme with white and blue graphics.
The bike features a sleek tail area, twin LED headlamps, and a side-mounted exhaust. However, it still uses halogen turn indicators for the Indian market.
Engine specs
The bike is backed by a powerful parallel-twin engine
The 2027 Ninja 500 is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that delivers an output of around 44.38hp at 9,000rpm and peak torque of up to 42.6Nm.
The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch for lighter lever feel and smoother downshifts.
The bike also features dual-channel ABS as standard for added safety on the road.
Chassis details
Disk brakes at both ends
The 2027 Ninja 500 rides on a lightweight trellis frame with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels.
It features disk brakes at both ends.
The bike's instrumentation is a high-contrast LCD console with smartphone connectivity offered only on the higher-spec variant.