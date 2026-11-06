2027 Kawasaki Z650 S debuts in India at ₹7.6L

The new Z650 S comes in a single color option, Pearl Blizzard White/Candy Lime Green. It follows Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, seen on bigger models in the brand's Z lineup.

The motorcycle gets a redesigned LED headlamp, prominent fuel tank extensions, and sharper body panels for a more muscular look.

Other design elements include aluminum radiator covers and an elevated rear end inspired by larger Kawasaki Z models.