2027 Kawasaki Z650 S debuts in India at ₹7.6L
What's the story
Kawasaki has launched the new Z650 S in India at a starting price of ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2027 model comes with a host of design and feature updates over its predecessor, the Z650. The new motorcycle is priced ₹33,000 higher than the outgoing model, which was available for ₹7.26 lakh.
Design upgrades
The motorcycle follows Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy
The new Z650 S comes in a single color option, Pearl Blizzard White/Candy Lime Green. It follows Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, seen on bigger models in the brand's Z lineup.
The motorcycle gets a redesigned LED headlamp, prominent fuel tank extensions, and sharper body panels for a more muscular look.
Other design elements include aluminum radiator covers and an elevated rear end inspired by larger Kawasaki Z models.
Ergonomic enhancements
The handlebar is now wider and positioned further forward
The riding ergonomics of the Z650 S have also been improved.
The handlebar is now wider and positioned further forward for a more aggressive riding posture. This change is expected to provide better leverage while turning.
The seat height has also been increased to 805mm from 790mm on the previous model, which may make it less accessible for shorter riders.
Performance specs
It is backed by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine
The Z650 S is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 67hp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700rpm.
The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch as standard. Kawasaki also offers a quickshifter as an optional accessory for clutchless upshifts.
The motorcycle retains its 15-liter fuel tank and ground clearance of 130mm for everyday usability and sporty performance.
Tech features
The bike features a color TFT instrument cluster
The Z650 S gets a 4.3-inch color TFT instrument cluster with an updated display layout. It also supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app for vehicle information and riding logs.
The motorcycle features full-LED lighting and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) to manage rear-wheel slip, enhancing the overall riding experience.