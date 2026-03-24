2027 Nissan Z NISMO offers a more engaging driving experience

The Nissan Z is getting its first major update since its revival in 2023. The changes are mainly cosmetic for the Z Sport and Performance trims, but the top-of-the-line Z Nismo is getting a big upgrade. After three years of stellar on-track performance, Nissan 's high-performance sports car will finally offer a manual transmission option for the 2027 model year.

Transmission New 6-speed gearbox offers shorter throws Instead of just using the same six-speed gearbox as the standard Z, Nissan's NISMO team has created a new transmission just for the Z Nismo. The new gearbox features an upgraded clutch compared to its Sport and Performance trim counterparts. It also has new shift-lever gearing that allows for shorter throws, making gear changes quicker and more responsive.

Engine refinement Engine has been retuned for better throttle response The Z Nismo's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine has also been retuned to enhance throttle response and torque delivery on manual-equipped models. While the new tune doesn't change the Nismo's specs, which remain at a healthy 420hp and 521Nm of torque, it does improve responsiveness. This makes the driving experience more engaging and dynamic than ever before.

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Brake upgrade GT-R's 2-piece brake rotors now available on Z Nismo Along with the new transmission, Nissan has also borrowed two-piece iron-aluminum brake rotors from the GT-R for the Z Nismo. The design is expected to improve cooling on the race track and save 8.62kg over its predecessor. Further, Nissan has retuned the front suspension due to these lighter brakes and made adjustments to the steering rack for better steering feel.

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