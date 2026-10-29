2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched at ₹21 lakh
What's the story
Triumph has launched its flagship adventure motorcycle, the Tiger 1200, in India. The 2027 model comes in two variants: GT Pro and Rally Explorer. The GT Pro is priced at ₹20.99 lakh while the Rally Explorer costs ₹23.49 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The updated motorcycle comes with a more powerful engine, a revised chassis setup, and radar-based rider aids for enhanced performance and safety on rugged terrains.
Engine upgrade
The bike gets an updated 1,160cc inline-triple engine
The 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 is powered by an updated 1,160cc inline-triple engine that delivers a peak power of 158hp at 9,250rpm and peak torque of up to 130Nm at a lower rev range.
The new model also features a revised gearbox and styling, along with a new 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity for improved user experience.
Tech advancements
It also offers forward collision warning and emergency brake assistance
The 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 also comes with Showa EERA Heightflex semi-active suspension, which automatically lowers the motorcycle by 30mm when coming to a stop. This makes it easier for riders to put their feet down.
The bike gets a front and rear radar system that offers adaptive cruise control, blind-spot assistance, forward collision warning, emergency brake assistance, and rear-distance warning for added safety on long rides.
Performance features
The motorcycle features a semi-active Showa suspension setup
The 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel across all variants.
The bike is equipped with semi-active Showa units, including a USD fork and monoshock, both offering an impressive travel of up to 200mm.
Braking is handled by twin disks with Brembo Stylema calipers at the front and a single disk at the rear for maximum stopping power on rugged terrains.
Variant details
The new Triumph Tiger 1200 will arrive in March
The GT Pro variant of the 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets cast-alloy wheels and a 20-liter fuel tank.
Meanwhile, the Rally Explorer variant comes with tubeless spoked wheels and a larger 30-liter tank. It also gets tire pressure monitoring and an Off-road Pro riding mode for enhanced off-road capabilities.
The new model will be available in India from March 2027.