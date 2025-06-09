Top 5 retro cars that turn heads even today
What's the story
Automotive design is a blend of engineering and art, producing stunning vehicles that stand the test of time.
These cars are not just machines but masterpieces that have become symbols of beauty over the decades.
Here are five such iconic cars that still turn heads today, even after years since their production.
Let's take a look.
Iconic design
Toyota 2000GT (1967)
The Toyota 2000GT, built in the late 1960s, was Japan's first true sports car.
Its very low roofline, fender-mounted mirrors, and purposeful stance were a bold statement that Japanese automakers could rival Europe's best in beauty.
Despite its limited production numbers, the 2000GT remains an enduring symbol of automotive design excellence.
Timeless appeal
Porsche 911 (1964)
The original Porsche 911, produced from 1964 to 1973, may not be conventionally beautiful but its design is so cohesive and functional that it has become iconic.
Its shape is instantly recognizable and has aged better than almost any of its contemporaries.
The car's enduring appeal lies in its perfect blend of form and function, making it a timeless classic in the world of automotive design.
Cinematic connection
Aston Martin DB5 (1963)
The Aston Martin DB5 is forever associated with James Bond, but even without its cinematic connection, it's a masterclass in British GT design.
The car's proportions are perfect and the details such as grille, wire wheels, and crease lines are restrained in a way very few modern cars manage.
Its timeless elegance continues to captivate car enthusiasts.
Futuristic aesthetics
Citroen DS (1955)
The Citroen DS, launched in 1955, looked like it came from another planet.
Its aerodynamic chassis, hidden rear wheels, and minimalist interior look made it not just beautiful but revolutionary.
The car's innovative design elements were way ahead of their time and continue to inspire modern automotive designers around the world.
Art deco sculpture
Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic (1936)
Bugatti's Type 57SC Atlantic is one of the rarest and most distinctive pre-war cars ever made.
With its riveted seams, a dramatic teardrop profile, and an elegance that feels both mechanical and mythical, it is a rolling piece of art deco sculpture.
Only four were ever produced, making each one an exclusive work of automotive art.