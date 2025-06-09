2025 Suzuki GSX-8R arrives in India at ₹9.25L
What's the story
Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2025 iteration of its performance motorcycle, the GSX-8R, in India.
The bike is priced at ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and has been updated to comply with the latest OBD-2B (On-Board Diagnostics) emission norms.
The new model remains mechanically and cosmetically unchanged from its predecessor.
Engine specs
The same engine that powers the V-Strom 800
The 2025 GSX-8R is powered by a 776cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This is the same unit that powers the V-Strom 800 DE.
It features a 270-degree crankshaft and Suzuki's Cross Balancer Shaft technology to minimize vibrations and improve ride comfort.
The engine produces an output of 81hp at 8,500rpm and torque of up to 78Nm at 6,800rpm.
Bike features
Features a TFT LCD instrument cluster and LED lighting
The 2025 GSX-8R comes with a six-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quick-shifter, a 5.0-inch full-color TFT LCD instrument cluster, selectable ride modes, traction control, Suzuki's easy start system and low RPM assist.
It also gets vertically-stacked hexagonal LED headlights and an LED tail lamp for improved visibility.
The bike offers three color options: Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2.
Bike dimensions
It rivals the Triumph Daytona 660 and Honda CBR650R
The 2025 GSX-8R has a seat height of 810mm, ground clearance of 145mm, and kerb weight of 205kg.
It has a fuel capacity of 14-liter and rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends.
The bike competes with other models in the market such as Triumph Daytona 660 and Honda CBR650R.