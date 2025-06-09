What's the story

Ferrari unveiled Purosangue, the brand's first-ever four-door vehicle, in 2022. Since, then it has became one of the most sought after models from the Italian marque.

The model is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that generates 715hp and 716Nm of torque.

It comes with a price tag of ₹10.5 crore in India and is also available in select international markets.

Let's take a closer look at this Italian beast.