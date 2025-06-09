Lesser-known facts about Purosangue, Ferrari's first-ever 4-door supercar
Ferrari unveiled Purosangue, the brand's first-ever four-door vehicle, in 2022. Since, then it has became one of the most sought after models from the Italian marque.
The model is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that generates 715hp and 716Nm of torque.
It comes with a price tag of ₹10.5 crore in India and is also available in select international markets.
Let's take a closer look at this Italian beast.
Design
Not an SUV, but a 'modern GT'
Ferrari has made it clear that the Purosangue is not an SUV but a "modern GT."
The model comes with a sleek and uncluttered design, similar to the brand's 2+2 V12 cars.
It is powered by an 80% torque from as low as 2,100rpm, ensuring a strong low- and mid-range.
The powertrain delivers power to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Performance
It can accelerate from 0-96km/h in just 3.3 seconds
The Ferrari Purosangue can sprint from 0-96km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 309km/h.
The model has a dry weight of 2,030kg and boasts an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with a V12 engine.
It features active spool-valve dampers that eliminate the need for anti-roll bars, ensuring better handling during hard cornering.
Interior
A look at the luxurious interior
The Ferrari Purosangue's interior is as luxurious as you'd expect from the Italian automaker.
It comes with a standard Ferrari steering wheel and gages, but also features two large humps on the dashboard for screens for both driver and passenger.
The model also comes with bucket seats, making it the first vehicle of its kind to offer this feature. It's also the first Ferrari to feature suicide doors.