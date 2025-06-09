Hyundai's Palisade is set to disrupt India's premium SUV segment
What's the story
Hyundai is gearing up to expand its premium vehicle range in India with the introduction of the Palisade SUV by 2028.
The move is part of a broader strategy that also includes launching 26 new models by 2030.
The Palisade will be positioned as Hyundai's flagship offering for the Indian market.
Powertrain details
Next-gen hybrid powertrain to debut with the Palisade
The Palisade will debut Hyundai's next-gen hybrid powertrain, featuring a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
The SUV is expected to deliver a total output of 334hp and 460Nm with a maximum fuel efficiency of 14km/l.
This is significantly better than the standalone petrol engine, which delivers lower efficiency, power, and torque.
Ride enhancement
It also improves vehicle dynamics
The Palisade's hybrid powertrain also improves vehicle dynamics with an electrically-controlled ride comfort system called 'e-Comfort Drive.'
It minimizes vertical movement over bumps and controls body motion during acceleration.
The 'e-Dynamic Drive' system enhances handling by delivering torque vectoring during cornering to maximize grip and reduce skidding during sudden steering inputs.
It also dynamically adjusts torque in real time to improve traction and overall stability.
Design elements
The latest-gen Palisade sports a boxy design
The latest-gen Palisade sports a boxy design with Range Rover-esque proportions.
It gets vertically-slatted LED headlights and tail lamps, a wide grille, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a silver finish on body trims, D-pillars, and roof rails.
Inside the SUV, there is a three-row layout that can accommodate up to eight occupants.
Hyundai also offers reclinable second-row captain seats with deployable footrests for added comfort.
Tech specs
It features a dual-screen setup for infotainment
The dashboard of the Palisade features a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and digital driver's display.
Other notable features include physical controls for media system and HVAC functions, wireless charging slot, rear parking camera cleaning system, digital key, 360-degree camera, dash camera, and panoramic sunroof.
The premium SUV also provides powered seats with heating and cooling capabilities.
Feature highlights
Palisade could cost around ₹50 lakh
The Palisade also has a fingerprint sensor on the center console that can start the engine and enable valet mode.
Other features include vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, ADAS suite, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 14-speaker Bose sound system.
Once launched in India, the Palisade could be priced around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). This is because Hyundai plans to localize the SUV here and export it to other markets.