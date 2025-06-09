Audi India launches A4 Signature Edition sedan at ₹57L
What's the story
Audi India has launched a limited-run variant of its popular executive sedan, the A4 Signature Edition.
The new model is priced at ₹57.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers exclusive design elements and advanced features to further improve the luxury quotient of the A4.
It is available in limited units and packaged exclusively with the Technology trim.
Design
It gets several aesthetic upgrades
The A4 Signature Edition features a range of aesthetic and functional upgrades.
These comprise Audi rings entry LED lamps, distinctive Audi rings decals, stylish wheel hub caps, and a premium fragrance dispenser.
To enhance its sporty appeal, the vehicle gets an aerodynamic spoiler lip, customizable key cover, stainless steel pedal covers, and special alloy wheel paint design.
Shades
The car is available in 5 colors
The A4 Signature Edition offers Park Assist with a 360-degree-view camera, making parking easier than ever.
The sedan is available in five stunning exterior colors - Glacier White Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Progressive Red Metallic, and Manhattan Gray Metallic.
This gives customers a wide range of personalization options for their vehicle.
Inside
A look at the interior
The interior of the A4 Signature Edition retains the German craftsmanship with a high-resolution MMI touch display, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, natural-language voice control and MMI Navigation Plus.
The infotainment experience is improved by a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 19 speakers, a powerful amplifier and subwoofer.
Comfort features include powered front seats with driver memory, three-zone climate control, and wireless charging, among others.
Performance
The car is fueled by a 2.0-liter TFSI engine
Audi A4 Signature Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter TFSI engine that produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque.
It can go from 0-100km/h in only 7.1 seconds, with a top speed of up to 241km/h.
The engine is paired with a mild-hybrid system for better mileage through brake energy recuperation, and offers enhanced comfort during drives.