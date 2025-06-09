What's the story

Aston Martin has unveiled a new version of its V-12-powered Valkyrie supercar, the Valkyrie LM.

The new model is a customer variant of the Valkyrie that will be fielded at the iconic 24-hour Le Mans race on June 14.

Limited to just 10 units, the Valkyrie LM shares almost everything with its racing counterpart but without some regulatory restrictions.