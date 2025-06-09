Aston Martin now lets you own a Le Mans-spec hypercar
What's the story
Aston Martin has unveiled a new version of its V-12-powered Valkyrie supercar, the Valkyrie LM.
The new model is a customer variant of the Valkyrie that will be fielded at the iconic 24-hour Le Mans race on June 14.
Limited to just 10 units, the Valkyrie LM shares almost everything with its racing counterpart but without some regulatory restrictions.
Specifications
Valkyrie LM is powered by a naturally aspirated V-12 engine
The Valkyrie LM shares the same chassis and bodywork as the race car. It also features a similar double-wishbone suspension with pushrod torsion bar springs, adjustable side and central dampers.
The car is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated Cosworth-sourced V-12 engine, mated to a seven-speed paddle-shifted sequential transmission.
However, unlike its racing counterpart, the LM doesn't have ballasts or FIA-regulated electronics, making it theoretically faster due to less weight.
User-friendly design
The cockpit interface has been redesigned for track day use
Aston Martin has redesigned the cockpit interface of the Valkyrie LM for more casual track day use.
It has a six-point FIA-rated harness and a fire suppression system, in addition to a carbon fiber bucket seat, an integrated driver display, and shift lights.
Adam Carter, Aston Martin's head of endurance motorsport said that "Valkyrie LM represents the most authentic Hypercar track experience that is now available."
Customer support
Owners will have full ownership of their cars
Buyers of the Valkyrie LM will get full ownership of their cars.
However, if someone prefers a hassle-free experience, Aston Martin will provide a package where all transportation and crew support will be taken care of by the brand.
The company will also provide driver coaches, classroom sessions, and data analysis as required to ensure an optimal experience for its customers.
Delivery schedule
Deliveries of the Valkyrie LM will begin in 2026
Aston Martin expects to start delivering the Valkyrie LM in Q2 2026.
At the end of that year, all 10 owners will be invited to a "special evening" at Aston Martin's headquarters in Gaydon, England.
Aston Martin hasn't disclosed the price of the Valkyrie LM yet, but given that the standard Valkyrie commands $3.2 million, this track-only version is expected to carry an even steeper price tag.