Why Ola Electric's market share in India halved this year

Ola Electric , a leading player in India's electric two-wheeler segment, has witnessed a major decline in its market share. The company's share has dropped by over 50% from 36.7% in 2024 to just 16.1% this year. Despite the overall growth of the segment, Ola Electric sold only 196,767 vehicles this year as per data from the government-run Vahan portal.

Market dynamics Legacy manufacturers close the gap Legacy manufacturers such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp have been closing the gap with Ola Electric. These companies have leveraged their extensive distribution networks, robust after-sales support, and wider product portfolios to gain market share. This year was particularly tough for many EV makers due to disruptions in heavy rare earth metal supply chains caused by geopolitical tensions in China.

New frontrunner TVS Motor emerges as market leader TVS Motor has emerged as the new market leader with a 24.2% share, selling 295,315 units this year. Bajaj Auto follows closely with a 21.9% share. VG Ramakrishnan, Managing Partner at Avanteum Advisors LLP, predicts more competition in the electric two-wheeler space as incumbent manufacturers leverage their scale, brand recall and service reach to gain an edge over newer entrants like Ola Electric.