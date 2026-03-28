This race car celebrates Acura's 40th anniversary in US

Acura , Honda's luxury division, is celebrating its 40th birthday in the US by unveiling a special tribute: the Integra 40 Racer. The new model pays homage to the brand's early success in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) racing series. The original Acura Integra sport compact won back-to-back manufacturers' championships in IMSA International Sedan series in 1987 and 1988.

Specs A look at the engine The Integra 40 Racer, built by Honda Racing Corporation USA, is more than just a first-generation Integra with some flashy paint and wheels. It is a highly modified vehicle equipped with race-ready hardware. The car's original D16A1 engine has been rebuilt and comes in a striking Quartz Silver color. It now features a new DOHC 1.6-liter four-cylinder that breathes through stainless-steel long-tube headers and custom Borla exhaust.

Upgrades Chassis, brakes upgraded The Integra 40 Racer comes with a five-speed manual transmission that sends power to the front wheels via a limited-slip differential. The chassis, which was praised for its driving excellence in the 1980s, has been thoroughly reworked with Tein coil-over dampers and an adjustable panhard rod. The car also has stainless braided brake lines, race-grade brake pads, and semi-slick Yokohama ADVAN tires for improved stopping power.

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Interior changes What about the interior? The interior of the Integra 40 Racer has been modified with a pair of OMP racing seats with red six-point safety belts. While the dashboard remains, other elements like the stereo, interior panels, carpet, and rear seats have been removed for weight reduction. A custom roll cage is also fitted to protect front passengers in case of an accident.

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