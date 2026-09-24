AI now central to car buying in India, study finds
Buying a car in India looks pretty different these days, thanks to AI.
A Google-commissioned Kantar study found that 93% of car shoppers are using AI-enabled platforms during the research phase.
On average, people check out nearly 7.8 touchpoints (think Google Search, YouTube, and Maps) before deciding which car to buy.
Buyers use AI to compare specs
Most buyers use AI to compare specs, prices, and even financing options: Among Google Search users surveyed, 90% reported encountering AI Overviews, while 89% used AI Mode for more detailed and complex queries related to their purchase decisions.
Still, classic tools like Google Search and YouTube remain favorites for about 80% of car buyers who use AI chatbots looking to double-check their picks.
The study also found that most folks already have a brand in mind and mainly use tech to confirm their choice, not discover something totally new. Family opinions and expectations around safety and design are also playing a bigger role than before.