Alfa Romeo simplifies its US lineup for 2025
Alfa Romeo is shaking up its US lineup for 2025, narrowing things down to just one trim each for the Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale.
Instead of juggling tons of options, buyers will get special packages like the Tributo Italiano and fresh paint colors such as Verde Fangio Metallic.
The current Giulia and Stelvio will stick around until 2027, since their next-gen versions—originally planned as full EVs—are delayed and will launch with internal combustion and hybrid options instead.
Why this matters
Alfa's move comes as the brand faces sales struggles, especially with the Tonale.
By simplifying choices and introducing a new Junior SUV (which is already getting a lot of attention), Alfa Romeo is trying to stay true to its roots while adapting to what the market wants.
CEO Santo Ficili also confirmed they're keeping future Stelvios midsize, not oversized, to keep things focused.
If you're into cars or just curious about how classic brands are handling the electric shift, this is one to watch.