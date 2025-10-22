Alfa Romeo simplifies its US lineup for 2025

Why this matters

Alfa's move comes as the brand faces sales struggles, especially with the Tonale.

By simplifying choices and introducing a new Junior SUV (which is already getting a lot of attention), Alfa Romeo is trying to stay true to its roots while adapting to what the market wants.

CEO Santo Ficili also confirmed they're keeping future Stelvios midsize, not oversized, to keep things focused.

If you're into cars or just curious about how classic brands are handling the electric shift, this is one to watch.