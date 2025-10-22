Toyota's Corolla Cross Nasu concept is an adventure-ready crossover

Toyota has unveiled a new concept vehicle, the 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid Nasu Edition, at the 2025 SEMA Show. The unique model reimagines the compact crossover as an adventure-ready machine. Inspired by Japan's Mt. Nasu, a popular destination for hiking and outdoor activities, this special edition combines off-road capability with distinctive styling and lifestyle-focused accessories.

Design process The vehicle required extensive collaboration and creativity The Corolla Cross Nasu Edition was designed and built by Toyota's Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) team. This group is known for creating accessories that enhance both functionality and style. The project needed extensive collaboration, with CAD design, 3D printing, CNC machining, and assembly done at multiple locations before the Nasu Edition came together as a unified build.

Performance specs The Nasu Edition retains the efficient hybrid powertrain The Toyota Corolla Cross Nasu Edition retains the efficient hybrid powertrain of the 2026 Corolla Cross. It features a 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle, four-cylinder engine that works with three electric motors to deliver a combined output of 196hp. The all-wheel driveline uses custom Toyota truck wheels with Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires for better traction on rough terrains.

Design enhancements It gets a custom body kit and purple wrap The Corolla Cross Nasu Edition features a custom-made suspension lift for added clearance and presence. A one-off body kit with a modified hood scoop gives the vehicle an aggressive and rugged look. The exterior is further enhanced by a striking purple wrap, which pays homage to another meaning of "nasu" in Japanese, "eggplant."