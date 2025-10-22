Toyota's Corolla Cross Nasu concept is an adventure-ready crossover
What's the story
Toyota has unveiled a new concept vehicle, the 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid Nasu Edition, at the 2025 SEMA Show. The unique model reimagines the compact crossover as an adventure-ready machine. Inspired by Japan's Mt. Nasu, a popular destination for hiking and outdoor activities, this special edition combines off-road capability with distinctive styling and lifestyle-focused accessories.
Design process
The vehicle required extensive collaboration and creativity
The Corolla Cross Nasu Edition was designed and built by Toyota's Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) team. This group is known for creating accessories that enhance both functionality and style. The project needed extensive collaboration, with CAD design, 3D printing, CNC machining, and assembly done at multiple locations before the Nasu Edition came together as a unified build.
Performance specs
The Nasu Edition retains the efficient hybrid powertrain
The Toyota Corolla Cross Nasu Edition retains the efficient hybrid powertrain of the 2026 Corolla Cross. It features a 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle, four-cylinder engine that works with three electric motors to deliver a combined output of 196hp. The all-wheel driveline uses custom Toyota truck wheels with Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires for better traction on rough terrains.
Design enhancements
It gets a custom body kit and purple wrap
The Corolla Cross Nasu Edition features a custom-made suspension lift for added clearance and presence. A one-off body kit with a modified hood scoop gives the vehicle an aggressive and rugged look. The exterior is further enhanced by a striking purple wrap, which pays homage to another meaning of "nasu" in Japanese, "eggplant."
Adventure-ready features
Overlanding gear and lighting elements enhance the vehicle's capabilities
The Corolla Cross Nasu Edition comes with overlanding gear such as rock sliders, a cargo basket, and a modified roof rack. The interior has a custom drawer system and refrigerator on a sliding tray for added convenience on long trips. Lighting elements include modified Toyota lightbars and fog lamps for practical illumination, as well as custom illuminated door sills, puddle lamps, and cargo sills to enhance the vehicle's adventurous persona.