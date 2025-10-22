Hyundai Venue gets ₹1.73 lakh discount: Check variant-wise prices Auto Oct 22, 2025

Hyundai is offering up to ₹1.73 lakh off the current Venue—thanks to a ₹1.23 lakh GST cut and an extra ₹50,000 festive discount.

The catch? They're clearing out stock ahead of the next-gen Venue launching November 4, 2025.

If you don't need the latest features, this could be your moment.