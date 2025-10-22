Hyundai Venue gets ₹1.73 lakh discount: Check variant-wise prices
Hyundai is offering up to ₹1.73 lakh off the current Venue—thanks to a ₹1.23 lakh GST cut and an extra ₹50,000 festive discount.
The catch? They're clearing out stock ahead of the next-gen Venue launching November 4, 2025.
If you don't need the latest features, this could be your moment.
Venue offers you 3 engine options
The current Venue gives you three engine picks: a 1.2L petrol, a peppy 1.0L turbo-petrol, or a 1.5L diesel.
The 1.2L petrol comes with a manual gearbox, while the 1.0L turbo-petrol offers a seven-speed DCT automatic.
Diesel comes with a six-speed manual—making it easy to find something that fits your vibe.
Outgoing Venue is a solid budget-friendly option
If you're watching your budget but still want an SUV with solid features, these discounts make the outgoing Venue seriously tempting—especially if waiting for the new model isn't a dealbreaker for you.