Skoda sets new world record for longest distance on 1 tank

Diesel's days are numbered in Europe

The record-setting Superb was tweaked for max efficiency with special tires and lower suspension.

Still, diesel engines are losing ground in Europe—making up just 8.3% of new car sales in 2025—as stricter emissions rules and hybrids take over.

Even Skoda's parent company Volkswagen is phasing out diesel from smaller models ahead of a possible EU ban on new combustion cars by 2035.