Next Article
Skoda sets new world record for longest distance on 1 tank
Auto
European Rally Champion Miko Marczyk drove a Skoda Superb an incredible 2831km across five countries—on just one tank of diesel.
Starting in Lodz, Poland, and cruising through Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands at an average speed of 80km/h, the car sipped fuel at only 2.61-liter per 100km (about 90 mpg).
Diesel's days are numbered in Europe
The record-setting Superb was tweaked for max efficiency with special tires and lower suspension.
Still, diesel engines are losing ground in Europe—making up just 8.3% of new car sales in 2025—as stricter emissions rules and hybrids take over.
Even Skoda's parent company Volkswagen is phasing out diesel from smaller models ahead of a possible EU ban on new combustion cars by 2035.