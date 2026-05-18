Why Amazon plans to deploy 1,000 electric trucks in India

The deployment of these electric trucks comes as Amazon accelerates the rollout of its ultra-fast delivery platform, Amazon Now. The firm recently announced plans to expand the service to 100 cities across India and increase its network to over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers. Cities identified for expansion include Pune, Hyderabad , Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, Mangaluru, and Visakhapatnam.

EV integration

Collaboration between Amazon and VECV

Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations at Amazon India, said the firm has over 12,000 EVs deployed across India and is continuing to integrate electric mobility into its logistics operations. VECV has confirmed that the Eicher Pro-X trucks were co-developed with Amazon, specifically for e-commerce and quick commerce applications. The companies have been collaborating since 2022 on electric truck solutions tailored for Indian logistics requirements.