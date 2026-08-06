Zoox will now charge for robotaxi rides in Las Vegas
What's the story
Zoox, the Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle technology company, is all set to launch its commercial operations by charging customers for rides in Las Vegas. The company will start charging from August 10. This marks a major milestone for Zoox as it has been working on this project since its founding in 2014. The company was acquired by Amazon in 2020 and unveiled its innovative robotaxi later that year.
Development hurdles
Zoox has been working on its robotaxi since 2014
Zoox has spent the last six years perfecting its unique cube-like vehicle, which comes with a self-driving system, multiple sensors, and a sunroof but no steering wheel or pedals.
The company has faced several challenges over its 12-year journey, including funding issues, technical development hurdles, securing necessary testing permits, and even some recalls.
However, a major hurdle was cleared last week when US federal safety regulators gave Zoox a temporary exemption from certain motor vehicle safety standards.
Regulatory approval
First federal exemption for a fully autonomous vehicle
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) granted Zoox a commercial exemption, allowing it to charge customers for rides in its robotaxis.
The exemption covers eight federal motor vehicle standards, including windshield defrosting and light vehicle braking systems.
This is the first time US federal regulators have approved a passenger vehicle built from the ground up, completely devoid of human driving controls.
Service expansion
Fares will be based on distance and time traveled
Zoox already offers its robotaxi service in other markets such as San Francisco and Austin.
However, it will have to offer them for free for now as it still needs two more permits to operate commercially in California.
The fares for the robotaxi rides will be based on a base fare plus distance and time traveled from pick-up to drop-off.
The final fee will be calculated based on the best route and displayed before booking.
Pricing details
Zoox has already had over half a million riders
Along with distance and time, Zoox's robotaxi fares will also include destination fees for trips to or from airports or high-traffic events.
The company is trying to be competitive with the "comfort" pricing levels of traditional ride-hailing services.
Since launching free rides in Las Vegas and San Francisco last year, more than half a million riders have used the Zoox robotaxi service.