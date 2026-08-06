Zoox will now charge for robotaxi rides in Las Vegas

Zoox has spent the last six years perfecting its unique cube-like vehicle, which comes with a self-driving system, multiple sensors, and a sunroof but no steering wheel or pedals.

The company has faced several challenges over its 12-year journey, including funding issues, technical development hurdles, securing necessary testing permits, and even some recalls.

However, a major hurdle was cleared last week when US federal safety regulators gave Zoox a temporary exemption from certain motor vehicle safety standards.