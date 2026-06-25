The company is waiting for approval for commercial operations

Amazon's robotaxi gets a makeover

By Mudit Dube 11:52 am Jun 25, 202611:52 am

What's the story

Amazon's self-driving car company, Zoox, has launched an upgraded version of its toaster-shaped robotaxi. The new design features more comfortable seats and headrests, as well as larger and repositioned "bidirectional reflectors." The revamped reflectors are aimed at making it easier for passengers and others to easily identify the front and rear of the vehicle. The company plans to expand into more markets later this year and start charging for rides.