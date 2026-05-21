Amitabh Kant proposes ending India's fossil-fuel 2 and 3-wheeler registrations
Amitabh Kant, former G20 sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, thinks it's time for India to stop registering fossil-fuel-powered two- and three-wheelers beyond 2027.
In a recent interview, he also pushed for faster adoption of stricter fuel efficiency norms and wants busses, trucks, and passenger cars to go fully electric by 2030.
Kant rejects hybrids, backs direct EVs
Kant believes India should jump straight from fossil fuels to electric vehicles, no hybrids in between.
The idea is to go straight from fossil fuel to electric vehicles.
We should not be going through hybrids, he explained, saying this move will help the country become more sustainable and energy independent.
Kant links EVs to $180B savings
Kant linked the EV shift with reducing India's massive $180 billion a year fossil fuel bill.
He highlighted investments from companies like Tata and Reliance in battery manufacturing as a way to cut reliance on China.
He also called for tripling renewable energy capacity and upgrading infrastructure so India can lead as a global tech hub in clean energy.