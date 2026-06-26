Ampere Electric crosses 400,000 sales, reports 51% growth in India
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Ampere Electric just crossed a major milestone, selling over 400,000 electric scooters and low-speed EVs, including models for last-mile workers.
That's a big leap from their last record and shows how fast they're growing in India's electric mobility scene.
They also clocked an impressive 51% year-on-year growth in FY26, bumping up their market share to 4.4%.
Ampere Electric expands dealer network 12%
To keep up with demand, Ampere expanded its dealer network by 12% and upgraded showrooms for a better customer vibe.
Right now, they're the sixth-largest brand in India's electric two-wheeler race, behind names like TVS Motor and Ola Electric.
Their lineup includes the Magnus, Nexus, and Reo series: the Reo models are low-speed rides built for city commutes.