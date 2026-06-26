Ampere Electric crosses 400,000 sales, reports 51% growth in India

Ampere Electric expands dealer network 12%

To keep up with demand, Ampere expanded its dealer network by 12% and upgraded showrooms for a better customer vibe.

Right now, they're the sixth-largest brand in India's electric two-wheeler race, behind names like TVS Motor and Ola Electric.

Their lineup includes the Magnus, Nexus, and Reo series: the Reo models are low-speed rides built for city commutes.