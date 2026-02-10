Aprilia RS 457 is here: What makes it a winner

Aprilia just dropped the 2026 RS 457 in India, starting at ₹4.26 lakh (ex-showroom). If you're into race vibes, the GP Replica version comes in at ₹4.41 lakh and packs a bi-directional quickshifter plus an adjustable brake lever right out of the box.

Engine and performance This bike runs on a 457cc liquid-cooled twin engine with 47.6hp power and 43.5Nm torque—plenty for some serious fun.

You get a six-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire tech, and three riding modes to match your mood or the road.

Key features on offer The RS 457 keeps things smooth with a USD front fork and adjustable rear monoshock.

Stopping power comes from disk brakes with dual-channel ABS for extra safety.

At just 159kg dry weight, it leads its class for power-to-weight ratio—and yes, there's a five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth to keep you connected on every ride.