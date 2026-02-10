Aprilia RS 457 is here: What makes it a winner
Aprilia just dropped the 2026 RS 457 in India, starting at ₹4.26 lakh (ex-showroom).
If you're into race vibes, the GP Replica version comes in at ₹4.41 lakh and packs a bi-directional quickshifter plus an adjustable brake lever right out of the box.
Engine and performance
This bike runs on a 457cc liquid-cooled twin engine with 47.6hp power and 43.5Nm torque—plenty for some serious fun.
You get a six-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire tech, and three riding modes to match your mood or the road.
Key features on offer
The RS 457 keeps things smooth with a USD front fork and adjustable rear monoshock.
Stopping power comes from disk brakes with dual-channel ABS for extra safety.
At just 159kg dry weight, it leads its class for power-to-weight ratio—and yes, there's a five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth to keep you connected on every ride.
Should you buy it?
If you want sporty looks (think new Coral Snake Blue or Arsenic Yellow), real performance, and modern tech without breaking the bank for a superbike—this one checks all those boxes.
The GP Replica even features graphics influenced by the Aprilia RS-GP if you want to stand out at every signal.