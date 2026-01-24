ARAI to develop hydrogen-powered engines in India

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is set to establish a hydrogen internal combustion (IC) engine development facility in the country. Dr. Reji Mathai, Director of ARAI, announced this at a press conference organized on the occasion of the 'Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT 2026).' The event will be hosted by ARAI from January 27-30, 2026.

Safety focus Commitment to vehicle safety and innovation Dr. Mathai emphasized the rise of new technologies in the automotive industry and ARAI's commitment to research on various topics. He said, "The number of road accidents in the country has increased significantly, making vehicle safety a crucial issue." He further added that ARAI is focusing on researching and providing effective solutions for making newly launched vehicles safer with necessary technology.

Startup support Support for startups and technological advancements Along with its focus on safety, ARAI is also backing central government-launched startups. Dr. Mathai said this initiative is aimed at encouraging new entrepreneurs and providing them with the necessary technology. Over the last three to four years, ARAI has registered 18 patents and is researching Intelligent Vehicle Technology for traffic-related information collection in India.

Pollution research Initiatives to combat air pollution and enhance vehicle safety Dr. Mathai also highlighted ARAI's efforts to combat air pollution from fuel and find effective solutions. He said, "We are also studying the problems caused by air pollution from fuel and researching effective solutions." This is part of ARAI's larger commitment to vehicle safety and technological advancement in the Indian automotive industry.

