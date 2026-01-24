Listing Indian batters with 400-plus sixes in T20 cricket 

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav achieved a major milestone in the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur. He reached 400 sixes in T20 cricket during his blistering innings of 82* runs off just 37 balls. This majestic innings helped India chase down New Zealand's target of 209 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. On this note, we list down the Indian batters with 400 or more sixes in T20 cricket.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav - 400 sixes Suryakumar needed four sixes to reach the landmark in the aforementioned game, and he exactly hit four in his innings of 82*. As per ESPNcricinfo, he achieved this landmark in his 348th T20 match. He has now completed 9,089 runs at an average of 35.09 (SR: 152.70). Notably, this was his 60th fifty (100s: 6). As many as 160 of his sixes have come for India (T20Is). The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen him hit 168 sixes.

#2 Virat Kohli - 435 sixes With 435 sixes in 414 games, Virat Kohli is the Indian with the second-most T20 maximums. His tally of 13,543 T20 runs at an average of 41.9 is the highest for any Indian (SR: 134.67). He owns nine centuries and 105 fifties. The former Indian skipper has hit 124 sixes in T20Is for India. 291 of his maximums have come in the IPL, all for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Advertisement