'Maybe 300': Santner's honest admission after India's record T20I chase 

After India's impressive seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur, skipper Mitchell Santner acknowledged the prowess of Indian batters. He jokingly suggested that even a target of 300 runs might not be enough against them. The match saw Suryakumar Yadav (82* off 37) and Ishan Kishan (76 off 32) lead India to a successful chase of a stiff target of 209 runs with 28 balls remaining.

Batting prowess Santner's admission highlights India's batting depth Santner said, "When you come up against a side like India, which bats deep on a good wicket, the way they came out with intent from ball one." He also admitted that totals in the 200-210 range are no longer safe against such line-ups. "Against these guys, 300 maybe (a safe total to defend)," he admitted. The match marked India's joint-second-highest second-innings total in a successful run chase, just behind their 211/4 against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2009.

Information India registered this record As mentioned, India crossed the line with as many as 28 balls to spare. No other full-member team has chased down a 200-plus target in T20Is with more than 25 balls remaining. 209 by India is now also the highest target successfully chased down after being six or fewer for two down (FM teams).

Match highlights New Zealand's innings and Santner's contribution New Zealand set India a challenging target after Suryakumar Yadav, acting as captain for this match, chose to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra was the top scorer with a solid 44 off 26 balls. Santner gave the innings a vital boost with an unbeaten 47 off 27 balls, taking them past the 200-run mark at 208/6. His composed yet aggressive finish on a good batting surface ensured New Zealand capitalized on their innings effectively.

