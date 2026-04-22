Gadkari accuses carmakers of secretly lobbying against CAFE-3 norms

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has written to Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, asking for an increase in derogation or supercredit. They want a supercredit of four for electric vehicles (EVs) , three for range-extended electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric cars, and 1.5 for flex-fuel models. This comes as part of the industry's push to meet emission and energy efficiency targets under the proposed CAFE-3 norms.

Rules

Proposed CAFE-3 norms will be applicable for 5 years

The proposed CAFE-3 rules, which will be applicable for five years, suggests compliance pooling across manufacturers and credit carry-forward within blocks. The first block would be three years long, followed by a two-year block. Any surplus credits would lapse at the end of each block. So far, carmakers have officially maintained their alignment with the latest version of government's proposal on these new fuel efficiency norms.