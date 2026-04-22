Gadkari accuses carmakers of secretly lobbying against CAFE-3 norms
What's the story
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has accused car manufacturers of secretly trying to influence the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE-3) norms. Speaking at the Indian Federation of Green Energy's Green Transport Conclave, he said these firms don't get exposed like political leaders do. "In politics we get exposed because we are 100% open. Industries don't get exposed as they campaign behind," he added.
Industry demands
SIAM writes to Power Secretary seeking increase in derogation
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has written to Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, asking for an increase in derogation or supercredit. They want a supercredit of four for electric vehicles (EVs), three for range-extended electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric cars, and 1.5 for flex-fuel models. This comes as part of the industry's push to meet emission and energy efficiency targets under the proposed CAFE-3 norms.
Rules
Proposed CAFE-3 norms will be applicable for 5 years
The proposed CAFE-3 rules, which will be applicable for five years, suggests compliance pooling across manufacturers and credit carry-forward within blocks. The first block would be three years long, followed by a two-year block. Any surplus credits would lapse at the end of each block. So far, carmakers have officially maintained their alignment with the latest version of government's proposal on these new fuel efficiency norms.