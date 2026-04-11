This road-legal supercar looks like a Formula 1 machine

Ariel has unveiled its latest high-performance model, the Atom 4RR. The new vehicle is powered by an upgraded version of Honda 's K20C engine, a turbocharged four-cylinder unit that now produces an impressive 525hp and 551Nm of torque. This power allows the Atom to go from zero to 100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 280km/h.

Engine The engine is handcrafted and comes with several upgrades The Atom 4RR's engine is a custom-built, handcrafted unit with several upgraded and re-engineered components. It features closed deck sleeves, custom forged pistons and con-rods, and a modified cylinder head/port geometry. The car also gets an alloy valve set with improved springs/guides, a custom camshaft, competition-grade head gasket, race-specific gated oiling system with high-flow oil pump as well as a bigger turbocharger.

Performance It offers performance maps for enhanced driving experience The Atom 4RR comes with multiple performance maps. The first map delivers a power output of 400hp and torque of 380Nm. The second map offers a slightly higher output of 500hp and torque rating of up to 450Nm. Each engine variant is accompanied by its own unique dyno graph. The car also features a Quaife six-speed sequential gearbox for seamless gear shifts.

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Suspension The car features adjustable twin-tube Ohlins dampers The Atom 4RR is equipped with adjustable twin-tube Ohlins dampers for a smooth ride. It also features AP Racing ventilated rotors, which are the largest that can fit with the car's wheels, for enhanced stopping power. The car comes with 11 ABS settings, including an off option. The front and rear of the vehicle sport staggered 16- and 17-inch wheels, respectively, wrapped in Yokohama A052 tires.

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