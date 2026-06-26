Aseon Labs proposes robotic pit stops to service robotaxis
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Aseon Labs, a Redwood City startup, wants to make robotaxis way more efficient with small automated pods that clean, inspect, and charge self-driving cars right where they are; no more long trips to far-off depots.
These robotic pit stops are designed to cut costs and keep robotaxis running when demand is high.
Aseon Labs raises $10 million for prototypes
The company just raised $10 million from investors like Crane Venture Partners and Y Combinator.
CEO George Kalligeros says the funding will go toward building five prototype pods, doubling their team size, and grabbing urban spots for deployment.
The pods are portable and easy to move around. Plus, the idea is already getting serious attention in the industry.