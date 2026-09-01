Ashok Leyland August sales jump 38% to 21,038 vehicles
Auto
Ashok Leyland just had a big month: sales jumped 38% in August 2026, with 21,038 vehicles sold compared to last year's 15,239.
Domestic demand was especially strong, rising nearly 43%, which really shows how much India's market is picking up speed for commercial vehicles.
Ashok Leyland M and HCV surge
The real star here was the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M and HCV) segment. Sales in this category soared by 55%, reaching 12,408 units versus last year's 7,991.
This boost cements Ashok Leyland's spot as a major player and shows it's keeping up with what businesses need right now.