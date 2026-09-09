Aston Martin, Brough Superior unveil street-legal AMB 002 superbike

Blending Aston Martin's hypercar style with Brough Superior's engineering, the AMB 002 sports a carbon-fiber body, cool crescent-shaped engine gills, integrated winglets, and tail lamps inspired by the Vulcan and Valkyrie cars.

Underneath, there's a new water-cooled V-twin engine pushing out 130hp.

The bike is super light at just 190kg thanks to its titanium backbone and frame coming in at just 4.99kg, plus you get strong torque for quick rides and smooth power at higher speeds.

Price isn't out yet, but it's clear this collaboration is all about innovation and standing out.