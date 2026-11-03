Aston Martin cuts car prices in India by ₹4cr

The Vanquish Coupe has also been revised in price, now costing ₹6.40 crore (ex-showroom) as opposed to its previous price of ₹10.11 crore (ex-showroom).

The DB12 S range has also witnessed massive price cuts with the coupe now costing ₹4.10 crore (ex-showroom), down from ₹6.62 crore (ex-showroom).

The DB12 S Volante is now priced at ₹4.35 crore (ex-showroom), down from its earlier cost of ₹7 crore (ex-showroom).