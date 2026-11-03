Aston Martin cuts car prices in India by ₹4cr
What's the story
Aston Martin has announced a major price cut across its entire range of seven models in India. The move comes as part of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and could save customers up to ₹4.02 crore. The biggest price cut is for the Vanquish Volante, Aston Martin's flagship grand tourer convertible, which now costs ₹6.90 crore (ex-showroom), down from its earlier price tag of ₹10.92 crore (ex-showroom).
Price adjustments
The Vanquish Coupe now costs ₹6.40 crore
The Vanquish Coupe has also been revised in price, now costing ₹6.40 crore (ex-showroom) as opposed to its previous price of ₹10.11 crore (ex-showroom).
The DB12 S range has also witnessed massive price cuts with the coupe now costing ₹4.10 crore (ex-showroom), down from ₹6.62 crore (ex-showroom).
The DB12 S Volante is now priced at ₹4.35 crore (ex-showroom), down from its earlier cost of ₹7 crore (ex-showroom).
Model updates
The entry-level Vantage S has also seen a price cut
The Vantage S, the entry-level model in Aston Martin's current performance car lineup, has also seen a price cut.
The Coupe now costs ₹3.15 crore (ex-showroom), down from its previous cost of ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom).
The Roadster's price has also been slashed from ₹5.26 crore (ex-showroom) to ₹3.35 crore (ex-showroom).
SUV update
DBX S SUV has received a ₹2.65 crore price cut
Aston Martin's performance SUV, the DBX S, has also been given a ₹2.65 crore price cut. It is now priced at ₹4.15 crore (ex-showroom), down from its earlier cost of ₹6.80 crore (ex-showroom).
The revised prices make Aston Martin's India lineup much more affordable, though the extent of the cuts varies by model and body style.