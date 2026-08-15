This is world's most powerful front-engine production car ever

The Valen comes with a Satin Andromeda Red paint that changes color in different lights. Its rear is sharply cut, exposing carbon fiber and quad exhausts.

The car also features an eight-speed ZF transaxle with shift logic and programming from the brand's Vantage GT4 race cars.

Unlike its predecessors, the Valour and Valiant, it does not come with a manual transmission but promises improved performance over them.