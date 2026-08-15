This is world's most powerful front-engine production car ever
What's the story
Aston Martin has unveiled its latest supercar, the Valen. The vehicle is a part of the company's ultra-exclusive Q brand and is said to be the most powerful front-engine production car in history. It features an 838hp, twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine, which can take it from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 345km/h.
Design
It has a Satin Andromeda Red paint that changes color
The Valen comes with a Satin Andromeda Red paint that changes color in different lights. Its rear is sharply cut, exposing carbon fiber and quad exhausts.
The car also features an eight-speed ZF transaxle with shift logic and programming from the brand's Vantage GT4 race cars.
Unlike its predecessors, the Valour and Valiant, it does not come with a manual transmission but promises improved performance over them.
Body
It is built with a carbon fiber body
The Valen is built with a carbon fiber body, with a sharp nose, angular side strakes, and an aggressive diffuser at the rear. It even omits its rear window to save weight.
The car's 325-section rear tires are left exposed by its aggressive diffuser design.
Aston Martin claims that the Valen is up to 110kg lighter than its core V12 platform, which underpins the Vanquish.
Exhaust innovation
Specially-designed titanium exhaust system maximizes sound inside cabin
The Valen comes with a specially-designed titanium exhaust system, which is 50% louder than the Vanquish's system when measured from outside the car.
To maximize sound inside the cabin, Aston Martin has routed the exhaust directly below and behind driver and passenger seats.
It exits the back of the car below the bumper and in the middle of the rear end near taillights.
Customization
It comes with Q's customization options
The Valen's interior features a new, slimmer center console tilted toward the driver.
Customers can choose between Aston's new Sport Plus adjustable seats or lightweight carbon buckets.
The car comes with Q's customization options for leather colors and trims.
Though Aston Martin hasn't revealed an exact price for the Valen, it is estimated to start at around $2 million before adding bespoke Q options.