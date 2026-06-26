Ather Energy crosses 700,000 scooter sales milestone in India

Ather's Rizta hits 300,000 units sold

More than half of Ather's total sales happened in just the last 18 months, thanks mostly to the Rizta scooter launched in April 2024.

The Rizta now makes up nearly 75% of Ather's monthly sales and has hit 300,000 units sold within 25 months after launch.

Between January 1 and June 25, 2026, Ather sold over 160,000 scooters and grabbed more than a 17% share of India's electric two-wheeler market.