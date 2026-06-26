Ather Energy crosses 700,000 scooter sales milestone in India
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Ather Energy just crossed the 700,000 mark for electric scooter sales, making it the fourth company in India to reach this milestone.
Having commenced sales in 2018, Ather has delivered over 704,000 units as of June 25, 2026.
Ather's Rizta hits 300,000 units sold
More than half of Ather's total sales happened in just the last 18 months, thanks mostly to the Rizta scooter launched in April 2024.
The Rizta now makes up nearly 75% of Ather's monthly sales and has hit 300,000 units sold within 25 months after launch.
Between January 1 and June 25, 2026, Ather sold over 160,000 scooters and grabbed more than a 17% share of India's electric two-wheeler market.