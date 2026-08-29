Ather Energy invests ₹400-500cr in Monarc scooter priced from ₹99,999

Ather Energy is making a big move with around ₹400-500 crore, likely more, investment in its new EL platform and its first mass-market electric scooter, Monarc.

The Monarc comes in three versions, S100, S125, and S160, starting at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru).

Designed for everyday riders, it packs practical features like onboard charging and AeBS.