Ather Energy invests ₹400-500cr in Monarc scooter priced from ₹99,999
Ather Energy is making a big move with around ₹400-500 crore, likely more, investment in its new EL platform and its first mass-market electric scooter, Monarc.
The Monarc comes in three versions, S100, S125, and S160, starting at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru).
Designed for everyday riders, it packs practical features like onboard charging and AeBS.
Ather to build Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant
Ather is also setting up a huge manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to roll out up to one million vehicles and battery packs each year.
Ather Energy co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta says the Monarc is its most affordable model yet and will help it reach more people across India, especially up north and in central regions.
Looking ahead, Ather's working on even longer-range scooters to keep things exciting for Indian commuters.