Ather Energy plans expansion across Asia and Latin America
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Ather Energy, known for its electric scooters, just announced plans to take its products beyond India, targeting new markets across Asia and Latin America.
It has already started shipping to Nepal and Sri Lanka and hopes this international push will give its revenue a big boost over the next five to seven years.
Still, it says meeting demand at home in India remains its top priority.
Ather builds Maharashtra factory, launches Konarc
To keep up with growing demand, Ather is building a new factory in Maharashtra that will eventually let it make up to 1 million scooters a year.
Meanwhile, it has rolled out its latest Konarc electric scooter in Delhi-NCR, a region where EV sales are really picking up speed lately.