Ather Energy reaches 700 experience centers across India by the end of FY26
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Ather Energy just made it way easier to find its scooters, now having crossed the milestone of 700 experience centers across India by adding 350-plus new outlets in FY26.
The big push isn't just about more stores; it's about making electric scooters more accessible, especially for folks in smaller cities and new markets.
Ather market share rises to 18.7%
With all this expansion, Ather's market share climbed to 18.7% by March 2026, thanks in part to the hit family scooter Rizta (more than 280,000 sold).
It has also ramped up support with 500-plus service centers and grown its fast-charging Ather Grid network to more than 4,300 points worldwide, making EV life a lot smoother for everyone.