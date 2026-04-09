Ather Energy reaches 700 experience centers across India by the end of FY26 Auto Apr 09, 2026

Ather Energy just made it way easier to find its scooters, now having crossed the milestone of 700 experience centers across India by adding 350-plus new outlets in FY26.

The big push isn't just about more stores; it's about making electric scooters more accessible, especially for folks in smaller cities and new markets.