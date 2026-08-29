Ather launches Konarc electric scooter starting at ₹1L ex-showroom Bengaluru

Ather just dropped its newest electric scooter, the Konarc, starting at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

It comes in three variants (S 100, S 125, and S 161) with ranges of 100km, 125km, and 161km.

If you're looking for more distance or extra features, a 200km version and a feature-packed Z variant are also on the way.