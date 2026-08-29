Ather launches Konarc electric scooter starting at ₹1L ex-showroom Bengaluru
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Ather just dropped its newest electric scooter, the Konarc, starting at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
It comes in three variants (S 100, S 125, and S 161) with ranges of 100km, 125km, and 161km.
If you're looking for more distance or extra features, a 200km version and a feature-packed Z variant are also on the way.
Konarc features 80-130km real-world range
Konarc stands out with its super-long wheelbase for a smoother ride and offers battery options that get you between 80km and 130km in real-world conditions.
Top speed is a handy 70km/h.
You get fast charging (up to two hours), plus cool extras like theft and tow alerts, ride stats, MagicKey boot access, Park Assist reverse mode, and a big underseat storage, making it practical for daily use.