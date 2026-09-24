1,350km on single charge: Audi A6 E-Tron sets Guinness record
What's the story
Audi's A6 Sportback E-Tron has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered by a production car on a single charge. The vehicle, driven by Polish rally driver Miko Marczyk, managed to cover an incredible 1,338km in one go. The record-breaking journey took place in Poland and was completed in just over 45 hours.
Efficiency feat
Marczyk averaged an impressive 7.09kWh/100km
Marczyk averaged an impressive 7.09kWh/100km during his record-breaking journey. This is less than half of the official combined consumption figure for the A6 Sportback e-tron.
The car has a WLTP range of up to 777km, but Marczyk managed to exceed that by nearly 72% on public roads under normal traffic conditions, including rush hour.
Car features
The A6 Sportback e-tron packs a large battery pack
The Audi A6 Sportback E-Tron is the company's most aerodynamic production car ever, with a drag coefficient of just 0.21.
It packs a large battery pack with a net capacity of 94.9kWh and regenerative braking that can deliver up to 220kW.
The Four Rings claim around 95% of everyday braking events can be handled through recuperation, which also contributed to Marczyk's record-breaking efficiency run on public roads.
Journey details
The record-breaking journey took over 45 hours to complete
Marczyk's record-breaking journey started at 1:55am on September 11, in Poland. He drove along the Vistula River, passing through several cities before reaching Hel on the Baltic Sea.
After turning around and following a similar route back, the A6 finally ran out of battery somewhere between Torun and Ciechocinek.
The average temperature during his drive was around 15°C (59°F), but it dropped as low as 7°C (45°F) at times.
Information
Quick look at the capabilities
The Audi A6 Sportback E-Tron isn't just about efficiency. The car has a 0.21 drag coefficient, a 94.9kWh battery, and regenerative braking up to 220kW. Audi claims that recuperation can handle around 95% of everyday braking events.