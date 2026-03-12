Audi cars to get costlier in India from April
What's the story
Audi India has announced a price hike of up to 2% across its entire range of cars in the country. The revised pricing will be effective from April 1, 2026. The company has attributed the increase to rising input costs and currency fluctuations. The change will impact the ex-showroom prices of all Audi models available in India, including A4, A5, A6, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7 and more.
Official statement
'We are committed to minimizing impact on customers'
Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Brand Director of Audi India, confirmed the price adjustment. He said, "Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% effective from April 1, 2026." Dhillon also assured that they are committed to minimizing the impact of this increase on their customers.
Market response
Price hike in line with trend in automobile industry
This will be Audi's first price increase in India for 2026. The move is in line with a wider trend in the automobile industry, where manufacturers are raising vehicle prices to cope with higher input costs and other external factors impacting production. Other carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz had also announced price hikes earlier this year.
New model
Audi SQ8 launching in India on March 17
The announcement of the price hike comes as Audi is gearing up to launch the Audi SQ8 in India on March 17. The new model will sit between Q8 and RS Q8 in the company's lineup. Bookings for this performance SUV have already been opened with a token amount of ₹5 lakh.