Audi cars to get costlier in India from April

Audi India has announced a price hike of up to 2% across its entire range of cars in the country. The revised pricing will be effective from April 1, 2026. The company has attributed the increase to rising input costs and currency fluctuations. The change will impact the ex-showroom prices of all Audi models available in India, including A4, A5, A6, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7 and more.

Official statement 'We are committed to minimizing impact on customers' Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Brand Director of Audi India, confirmed the price adjustment. He said, "Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% effective from April 1, 2026." Dhillon also assured that they are committed to minimizing the impact of this increase on their customers.

Market response Price hike in line with trend in automobile industry This will be Audi's first price increase in India for 2026. The move is in line with a wider trend in the automobile industry, where manufacturers are raising vehicle prices to cope with higher input costs and other external factors impacting production. Other carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz had also announced price hikes earlier this year.

