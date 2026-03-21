Audi Quattro gets new lease on life with V8 power
What's the story
UK-based start-up Audacious Automotive is giving the Audi's iconic Quattro a new lease on life, but with a twist. The company plans to replace the original's five-cylinder engine with a more powerful V8 from an RS4 model. The supercharged engine will be capable of producing over 600hp. However, to get one of these unique restomods, you will have to provide two donor cars and shell out around $470,000.
Legacy
The original Audi Quattro
The original Audi Quattro, also known as the Ur-Quattro, was a game-changer in the world of all-wheel drive cars. It came with a powerful turbocharged five-cylinder engine and an AWD system that made it a hit among performance enthusiasts. The new restomod by Audacious Automotive promises to retain this legacy but with modern upgrades such as lightweight bodywork and more cylinders for better performance.
Innovation
Audacious Automotive's unique approach to restomodding
Audacious Automotive's approach to restomodding is unique. The first proof of concept for this mash-up will be made from steel and aluminum, with plans for a full carbon-fiber body in production versions. The company has shared plenty of photos showing the amazing fabrication work going into this project. It looks like the V8 engine fits well in the front of this beast, staying true to Audi's original design philosophy.
Performance
A supercharged V8 engine for the iconic Quattro
The 4.2-liter V8 engine will produce over 600hp once a supercharger is added. This combination of power and the iconic Quattro nameplate makes for an exciting proposition for performance enthusiasts. However, potential buyers will have to provide both an RS4 and Ur-Quattro donor car, which could prove challenging. But given the price tag of around $470,000, it's likely that those willing to pay this much would also be able to procure the two necessary donor vehicles.