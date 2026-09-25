Audi starts local Q3 assembly at Skoda Volkswagen Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Audi has started assembling its Q3 SUV locally at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
By building it here, Audi can skip heavy import taxes and offer a more competitive price against rivals like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
The new Q3 comes with a 2.0-liter petrol engine and Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, and it's set to hit Indian roads on October 16, 2026.
Executives hail plant and Q3 entry
This is a big step for Audi India: Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, called it an important milestone for our Group in India. It reflects the strong capabilities of our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility and our commitment to supporting the growth of our brands in the country.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India brand director, also pointed out that the Q3 is an important way for new buyers to enter the Audi lineup.