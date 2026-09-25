Audi starts local Q3 assembly at Skoda Volkswagen Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Audi has started assembling its Q3 SUV locally at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

By building it here, Audi can skip heavy import taxes and offer a more competitive price against rivals like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The new Q3 comes with a 2.0-liter petrol engine and Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, and it's set to hit Indian roads on October 16, 2026.