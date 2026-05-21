Audi's Matrix LED headlights debut in US on Q9, SQ9
Audi's high-tech Matrix LED headlights are making their US debut later this year on the 2027 Q9 and SQ9 SUVs.
These smart lights use cameras to spot oncoming cars and automatically dim certain pixels, so you get a bright road without blinding anyone else.
The tech has been around globally since 2013, but was only cleared for US roads after a regulation change in 2022.
Each headlight contains over 25,000 micro-LEDs
Each headlight packs over 25,000 micro-LEDs (approximately half the thickness of a human hair) that can be controlled individually for super-precise lighting.
Besides looking cool, they combine daytime running lights, turn signals, and adaptive beams all in one sleek unit.
It's all about keeping drivers safe while making night driving less stressful for everyone on the road.