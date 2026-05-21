Audi's Matrix LED headlights debut in US on Q9, SQ9 Auto May 21, 2026

Audi's high-tech Matrix LED headlights are making their US debut later this year on the 2027 Q9 and SQ9 SUVs.

These smart lights use cameras to spot oncoming cars and automatically dim certain pixels, so you get a bright road without blinding anyone else.

The tech has been around globally since 2013, but was only cleared for US roads after a regulation change in 2022.