Why component suppliers are seeking relief from automakers in India

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) supplying auto components have called on major automobile makers in India to share the burden of rising wages, energy prices, and raw material costs. The Federation of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) has approached the Society of Indian Auto Manufacturers (SIAM). They urged them to expedite price revisions, faster payments, and support through financing platforms like Trade Receivables Discounting System.

Financial strain SMEs struggling to survive under existing annual pricing contracts SMEs are grappling with sharp increases in labor and input costs, with wages surging by up to 35% in some regions. Overall operating costs have also risen by over 35% since March. The FISME has warned that small suppliers, who already work on thin margins and compete with countries like China and Vietnam, are struggling to survive under existing annual pricing contracts.

Industry dialogue FISME calls for regular dialogue FISME has also called for a regular dialogue between large automakers and SME suppliers. The federation stressed that the long-term strength of India's automobile industry depends on the sustainability of thousands of small component manufacturers. In a letter to SIAM President Shailesh Chandra, FISME Secretary-general Anil Bhardwaj highlighted intense competition faced by MSME component manufacturers from suppliers in countries such as China, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

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External pressures Geopolitical tensions, labor unrest aggravating situation Bhardwaj also cited geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as a factor worsening the situation by driving up energy prices and disrupting logistics. Rising household costs and cooking gas shortages have triggered labor unrest in several industrial clusters. FISME said prolonged protests have forced many units to agree to wage hikes of around 20% in some states to as high as 35% in Haryana.

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