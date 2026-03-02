India's auto sales surge for 5th month on GST boost

India 's automobile industry has witnessed a major spike in sales for the month of February. The increase marks the fifth consecutive month of growth, with GST -led affordability being a contributing factor. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra led this surge with impressive double-digit growth in their overall dispatches. The positive trend is backed by sustained demand, rural recovery, and improved supply conditions.

Sales figures Overall dispatches and market leader's performance The automotive industry is estimated to have dispatched between 4,20,000 and 4,25,000 units in February. This is a significant increase from the 3,81,665 units dispatched during the same period last year. Market leader Maruti Suzuki reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,61,000 units last month. This was a slight increase from the previous year's figure of 1,60,791 units for February.

Market leaders Impressive growth for Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra Tata Motors recorded a whopping 34% year-on-year (YoY) jump in domestic sales to 62,329 units. The growth was driven by strong demand for its SUVs and electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra also witnessed a 19% rise in domestic sales to 60,018 units on the back of robust bookings for its utility vehicles.

International brands Hyundai, Toyota, and Kia report significant YoY growth Hyundai Motor India reported domestic sales of 52,407 units in February, a 9.8% YoY increase. This was the company's highest-ever February sales in India. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also saw a 16% jump in domestic dispatches to 30,737 units on the back of sustained demand for hybrid models. Kia India registered domestic sales of 27,610 units, 10% growth over last year's figures, driven by traction in compact and mid-SUV segments.

