Average new car price crosses $50,000 mark in US

Why the jump in prices?

It's a mix of things: production cuts, new regulations, and tariffs are making it more expensive to build cars—especially imports under $30k, which are getting harder to find.

There's also a rush on electric vehicles right now since a federal tax credit is about to expire; Ford and GM are both seeing strong EV sales.

Still, affordable models like the Nissan Versa and Sentra are flying off lots—Versa sales jumped 71.7% compared to last year!