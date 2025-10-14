Average new car price crosses $50,000 mark in US
If you're thinking about buying a new car in the US, brace yourself—average prices have officially crossed $50,000 as of September 2025.
That's up 2.1% from last month and 3.6% higher than this time last year, according to Cox Automotive.
This jump matches what we're seeing on sticker prices at dealerships too.
Why the jump in prices?
It's a mix of things: production cuts, new regulations, and tariffs are making it more expensive to build cars—especially imports under $30k, which are getting harder to find.
There's also a rush on electric vehicles right now since a federal tax credit is about to expire; Ford and GM are both seeing strong EV sales.
Still, affordable models like the Nissan Versa and Sentra are flying off lots—Versa sales jumped 71.7% compared to last year!