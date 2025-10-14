Next Article
Hero's Vida outsells Ola for 1st time
Auto
Hero MotoCorp's electric brand, Vida, has officially outsold Ola Electric as of October 14, 2024—moving 7,258 scooters versus Ola's 6,335.
This shift puts Hero at number four among India's top electric two-wheeler makers, while Ola drops to fifth place amid concerns about quality and service.
Bajaj, TVS, Ather lead the pack
Bajaj Auto leads with 12,620 units sold this month, closely followed by TVS Motor and Ather Energy.
The top spots are all held by established names, showing that buyers are leaning toward trusted brands with good service and competitive prices.
Hero's VX2 lineup drives growth
Launched in July, Hero's VX2 lineup—with flexible Battery-as-a-Service options—has helped boost their market share from about 5% in October 2024 to over 12% now.
The competition heats up.